Local group teams up with Volcom to build skate parks in First Nations communities

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John skate shop has partnered with the local First Nations community in hopes of building skate parks on reserves across B.C. and Alberta.

Victory Skateboards owner Cole Andrews is working along side Connie Greyeyes to get the project moving forward.

Andrews has also been in contact with multiple skate companies about the project and many have shown interest in joining the cause. According to Andrews the company Volcom is going to sponsor the entire event.

The groups idea is still in early development but Greyeyes explained that six First Nations Communities from B.C. and Alberta have already reached out to her asking to get involved.

Advertisement

“Our goal is to get all of the communities to do this (build the skate parks), so as they request it were gonna make as many happen in the summer as possible.” Greyeyes stated. “There is no yes or no, if you want it we are going to try and make it happen.”

The group hopes that building the skate parks for the communities will make it so kids living on the reserves can stay active within their community, rather then always having to drive to the nearest town for physical activity.

The group is hoping to have the first skate park finished in July.