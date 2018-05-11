Local skateboard shop gifted “holy grail” of skating

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Victory Skateboards in Fort St. John was just one of many local skate shops that were gifted the “holy grail” of skating by the company Red Dragons (RDS).

Cole Andrews, owner of Victory Skateboards in Fort St. John, explained that granite is the “holy grail” for boarders to skate on, with nothing else feeling quite like it. Andrews is hoping that with the city’s help they will be able to install the granite into the old skate park on 94th street.

RDS donated a total of 60 slabs of granite to shops all over Canada including Fort St. John, and sent the slabs as far as Moncton, New Brunswick. The shipping of the granite cost the company several thousand dollars, but the company cofounder Moses Itkonen explained that spending that money doesn’t matter when its to help grow the sport nationally.

“You have certain amount of marketing dollars in business, so you can either take guys to the golf course or you can ship granite to people. We chose the ladder.” Moses Itkonen stated.

RDS was founded in 1996 in North Vancouver by a group of professional skateboarders. According Itkonen, the company’s goal is to spearhead the growth of Canadian skateboarding.

The one catch Cole Andrews had with acquiring the granite from RDS was that the slabs needed to be put in a place where the public could use it. Andrews hopes to have the city install the granite into the old skate park for the summer. After the summer he plans to put the granite in his shop for local skaters to use.

“The sickest thing is you have groups of Canadians skating all over the country on the exact same granite.” said Andrews.