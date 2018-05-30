Local student qualifies for National High School Rodeo Finals

Advertisement

HURON, S.D. – Kali Clare Atkings of Dr. Kearny Secondary School is off to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Huron, South Dakota this weekend.

Atkings participated in the Provincial Finals in Hudson’s Hope last weekend where she won the B.C. title in Junior Barrel Racing, as well was a reserve champion in ribbon roping.

This trip marks Atkings’ second trip to the National finals and third qualification of her Junior High school rodeo career.

- Advertisement -

Atkings is in need of sponsors to help get her to Nationals, anyone interested in sponsoring her can email Amber Atkings at amber.atkings@gmail.com.