Ma Murray School hopes to hold opening ceremony by early September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School Board Office met on Monday and discussed a plan for the opening ceremonies for Ma Murray School.

The group pitched the idea of holding the opening ceremony as early as August 27th but could wait until the start of September. The School Board will also take suggestions from the City of Fort St. John, B.C. Hydro, and the ministry of Education on when they think the school should hold the ceremony as they all made sizable donations and contributions to the new school.

MLA’s Mike Bernier of Dawson Creek and Dan Davies of Fort St. John have agreed to tour the school on June 12 where they will have an MLA meeting with the School Board Office in the building.

The board also briefly discussed the other new school they hope to build in the Northeast section of town. Among the discussion was talk about the additional community facilities that will be incorporated into the school like a daycare.

The Ministry of Education has been pushing for daycares in the new school but have not volunteered to fund them which has raised questions from the School Board Office. Funding for the daycare will be brought up during the June 12th MLA meeting.