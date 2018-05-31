Maintenance work closing several downtown intersections Friday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John says that several roads in the downtown core will be closed for most of Friday as crews conduct maintenance at several intersections that could use a little T.L.C.

In a post on Facebook, the City announced that crews are continuing work throughout the city on patching up potholes with the new pothole patching machine that was acquired last fall. The City added that crews have nearly completed sweeping all residential streets, but that there are still several areas that have not yet been attended to.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

The City also announced that residents will need to deal with some fairly major traffic interruptions on Friday, June 1st as Utilities crews perform maintenance. 100th Street will be closed between 99th and 101st Avenues, and 100th Ave. will also be closed between 98th and 102nd Streets.

The City said that crews are planned to be performing the maintenance work from 4:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., meaning that the main downtown intersection at 100th and 100th will be closed for the morning rush hour, though both roads should be reopened by the afternoon rush.

The City said that it apologizes for any delays motorists experience, and that and traffic control personnel will be working to get detours in place.