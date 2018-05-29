Man missing in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mounties in Fort St. John are asking for the public’s help in finding a resident who has been reported missing.

35-year-old Joshua Toth was reported missing by his family at around 9:30 Saturday morning after he had not been seen in 48 hours.

Toth is described as: First Nations, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 196 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Toth or his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250 787-8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).