MLA’s daughter delivers Mother’s Day gifts to local seniors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The ladies residing at Peace Villa and Abbeyfield House each received a carnation, chocolate and a card on Mother’s Day after the daughter of Peace River North MLA Dan Davies came up with the idea of doing something nice for local seniors.

Bert Bowes Grade 7 student Hana Davies said she thought of the idea of giving the gifts last week. Dan Davies said his daughter got permission from the two care centres, did a budget, and got Inland Concrete to sponsor the gifts. Davies hand-delivered the surprise gifts to the residents of the two facilities at lunch time on Mother’s Day.

“I was riding by the hospital recently and saw a bunch of seniors out front of the care centre, they were so nice and friendly, I just felt I wanted to do something nice for them,” said Davies.