More thundershowers forecast for Northeast B.C. on Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Wednesday night’s thunderstorm saw over 100 lightning strikes recorded in the Fort St. John area as the storm moved over the city, and the forecast is calling for a chance of more thunder and lightning today.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven said that convective activity started in the Peace Region during the late afternoon and early evening Wednesday, before the thunderstorm rolled over Fort St. John at around 11:00 p.m. She said that the storm lasted around two hours, and saw over 100 lightning strikes come down in the city’s vicinity.

Despite the length of the storm, the North Peace Airport weather station did not record any significant rainfall, though downpours were observed within the city limits.

Erven said that on Thursday morning, a weak frontal system is continuing to move out of the area in a northeasterly direction, bringing a continued risk of thunderstorms across the region. More thunderstorms could be possible this afternoon near Fort Nelson, though the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds further south this afternoon.