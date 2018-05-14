Mother’s Day Rotary Run hosts close to record breaking turnout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Nearly 300 runners participated in the Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s 7th Annual Mother’s Day Run on Sunday.

The run featured three races, the 10 kilometre race, the 5 kilometre race, and the 600 metre kids dash which were all held at Surerus Park. Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each age division of the races. Age divisions were 13-under, ages 14-19, ages 20-39, ages 40-54, and ages 55 plus.

The top three finishers in the Men’s 10km run were:

Miles Bason: 39:41

Phil Phelan: 42:13

Kyle Gardner 46:38

The top three finishers in the Women’s 10km run were:

Kelsie Murray: 45:33

Wendy Giesbrecht: 47:04

Jill Milonas: 49:33

The top three finishers in the Men’s 5km run were:

Ryan Bowie: 22:17

Tyler Huiller: 23:37

Alexander Rugina: 23:56

The top three finishers in the Women’s 5km run were:

Brianne Logeman: 22:37

Erin Brody: 23:49

Chrystal Jones: 24:15

The results for the entire race can be found at: https://www.strideandglide.ca/event/results/320-2018-mothers-day-run-fort-st-john-results

According to Mother’s Day Run Chair Daniel Holtman, the event was very close to, and possibly had a record-breaking turnout. Holtman explained that the event had over 50 volunteers, including Rotary members, players from the Trackers hockey team, and members of Search and Rescue all pitching in.

All proceeds from the run will be going to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, a non profit organization in Fort St. John that helps women, mothers, and even men who are in need of food, clothing and basic necessity most people take for granted.

Holtman hopes that this event will go on for many years in the future and that eventually it will grow into the first-ever Fort St. John Marathon.