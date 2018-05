Mower Mayhem races its way through the weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Mower Mayhem mowed its way into Taylor last weekend with two days of races.

The event included over 40 racers from all over British Columbia. The first Race started at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and finished around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The results for each race are below:

MAYHEM CUP 2018:

1st: Ryan Hoffort

2nd: Jason Westgate

3rd: Derek Vogel

Advertisement Tractor Pull:

1st: Derek Loomis

2nd: Kyle Wissman

3rd: Byron Westgate Powder Puff:

1st: Kimberly Westgate

2nd: Chantel Mucci

3rd: Kim Nadeau Junior Mower:

1st: Tyler Laminski

2nd: Jayden Stafford

3rd: Trevor Laminski Stock Improved:

1st: Tyler Laminski

2nd: Achmed Hauch

3rd: Jayden Stafford Pro Stock:

1st: James Rouble

2nd: Blaine Austin

3rd: Jayden Cardinal Modified Mowers:

1st: Vince Esau

2nd: Blane Alexander

3rd: Tyler Huillery Mini Sprints:

1st: Cody Willis

2nd: Colten Beaumont

3rd: Anthony Seguin