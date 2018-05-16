Mower Mayhem rides into Taylor this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. – Do you love experiencing lawnmowers modified to their peak racing potential? If so, Mower Mayhem is the event for you.

Mower Mayhem starts on Friday night at 5:00 p.m. with a pig roast and a Show’n’Shine. The event will feature the highest number of racers since it was started, with 40 racers competing in three classes. The three classes of racing at the event are listed below:

Stock Improved: Basic lawnmowers, can reach speed of 30 km/h

Pro Stock: Mowers wider and closer to the ground, can reach speed of 60 km/h

Modified: heavily modified mowers, can reach speed of 100 km/h

This is the fifth year of Mower Mayhem and Lead Organizer Jason Westgate said he thinks this could be the best year yet.

“I definitely think this will be our best so far, we’ve got a lot more interest outside of our initial group of friends who started doing it. We should have some good competition with lots of racers showing up.” Westgate said.

Races start at the bottom of the South Taylor Hill on Saturday.