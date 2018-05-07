MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the retirement of Dr. Richard Moody

Bob’s Weekly Report

As we all know, finding a family doctor in Northern BC can be extremely difficult.

Advertisement

Harder still is finding a family doctor as loved and respected as Fort St. John’s Dr. Richard Moody.

That is why the announcement by the Fort St. John Family Practice Associates Clinic that Dr. Moody will be retiring as of July 1 was met with such mixed emotions by those who know him and by those who are cared for by him in the region.

Dr. Moody has been a pillar of the medical community in Fort St. John for decades and has been instrumental in improving access to health care in the region. He has spent years helping to recruit more doctors to set up their practice in the North as Chair of the North Peace Division of Family Practice.

It is clear from the messages left on the clinic’s Facebook post about Dr. Moody’s retirement that he will be greatly missed. After 42 years of service in our region, however, no one can begrudge him for wanted to take some more time for himself.

I am pleased to hear that Dr. Kalun Boudreau will be taking over the practice and caring for all of Dr. Moody’s patients. This means that those currently in Dr. Moody’s care won’t have to find another family doctor. This is also great news.

I want to offer my best wishes to Dr. Moody in his retirement and thank him for the many years of service he has given to our community.

Thank you Dr. Moody!

Bob Zimmer

Member of Parliament

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies