MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Sen. Nancy Greene Raine’s retirement

Recently, Conservative Members of Parliament and Senators from British Columbia met in Kamloops to hear from regional stakeholders about their concerns and updates. We were also there to celebrate the retirement of our dear friend the Honourable Nancy Greene Raine.

On May 11, Nancy retired from the Senate after over nine years of service and having reached the Senate’s mandatory retirement age of 75.

First appointed in 2009 by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Nancy spent her time as Senator working tirelessly as an advocate for health and fitness. This includes helping to establish a National Health and Fitness Day and sponsoring Bill S-228, the Child Health Protection Act, which is currently making its way through the legislative process. She has also been a strong advocate for ski tourism in British Columbia.

While many of you may also know her from her decorated career as an Olympic skier, I have had the honour of working along side her in my role as Chair of BC/Yukon Conservative Caucus.

During that time I have gained a great respect for how passionate she was about her work as a Senator and for how approachable she is. While she may be one of our country’s most famous athletes, she is also extremely down to earth and truly appreciated the opportunity she was given as a Senator to help shape Canada’s future.

Meeting her really made an impression on me, a regular guy from Northern BC, as I was a little taken aback by her popularity at first, but we soon became colleagues and good friends through BC/Yukon Caucus. I will miss her tenacity and competitiveness. She really wanted to make a difference and make Canada a better place for all.

At her retirement party organized by MP Cathy McLeod’s office and mine, Cathy and I had the honour of presenting Nancy with the Canadian flag that flew above the Peace Tower on her final day as Senator and to say a few words about working with her.

While it’s unfortunate that we are losing a good Senator due to retirement, I know she will still be making a difference, but now more on the ski slopes. I also have no doubt that she will approach this next chapter with the same enthusiasm that she did during her time as Senator.

To Nancy, thank you for your friendship. While we at BC/Yukon Caucus will miss you at our weekly meetings, we wish you all the best.

Bob Zimmer

Member of Parliament

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies