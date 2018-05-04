Mudslide hits CN train in the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – A mudslide in the Pine Pass has derailed a CN train near Hasler Gas Plant.

According to Peace FM in Chetwynd, the District of Chetwynd and Peace River Regional District were notified about the incident Friday morning. The mudslide hit the two lead locomotives.

Advertisement

CN Rail personnel are on site and working to remove the mudslide debris. At this time there is no indication that diesel fuel is leaking into the Pine River.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. If you have information about this incident you’d like to share, email [email protected]