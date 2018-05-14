Nearly 30 wildfires have erupted in Northeast B.C. since April 1st

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — While not as bad as the hyper-active 2016 wildfire season in the Peace, this year is shaping up to be an incredibly busy season for firefighters in Northeast B.C.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds said that since April 1st, 48 wildfires have been reported across the Prince George Fire Centre. Twenty-eight of those fires have occurred in the Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson Fire Zones.

Reynolds said that 13 wildfires were started in Northeast B.C. over the weekend, all of which are suspected as being human-caused. She said that there are a variety of reasons for those fire starts, from non-compliance with burning regulations, to controlled burns last fall that did not go out over the winter and flared up again in the Spring.

Reynolds explained that all of the fires that started over the weekend are now either extinguished or completely contained. The largest fire, a 27-hectare blaze near Pouce Coupe, has over 30 firefighters currently involved. She added that the fire is currently 100 percent contained, with firefighters having completely surrounded the fire with hoses.

Reynolds said that while the Peace has so far been lucky, members of the public need to be extra careful with fire due to the conditions in the region. She said that the wildfire danger rating across most of Northeast B.C. is now high, with many areas including Fort St. John and Dawson Creek now rated as high.