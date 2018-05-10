New Rotary Spray Park grand opening set for end of June

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John says its planning to host a Grand Opening ceremony for the new Rotary Spray Park at the end of June, though the spray park might be unofficially opening before then.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that usually, the Spray Park opens after the May long weekend. This year, he said that upon completion of the new Rotary Spray Park, the City will be hosting a Grand Opening ceremony on June 29th.

Harvey did not, however, rule out that the Spray Park would stay closed until that date. He explained that construction of the new park is largely complete, and that the City’s contractor only needs to correct some minor deficiencies and finish some landscaping work. That means the park could open sooner, depending on the weather and if the contractor is able to finish the required work.

The last time residents were able to use the Spray Park was in August 2016, before construction on the new park was delayed last Spring because of weather delays.