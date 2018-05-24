North Peace Credit Union hosting BBQ fundraiser for Natalie Small today

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Savings and Credit Union is hosting a barbecue fundraiser today, with the proceeds going towards a soccer tournament raising money for a local child battling cancer.

Credit adjudicator Shaleen West said that the Credit Union decided to host the barbecue to raise money for the Kickin’ It with Friends charity soccer tournament. The tournament is raising money 4-year-old Natalie Small, who is currently battling Stage Four neuroblastoma in BC Children’s Hospital.

West said that the credit union reached out to the Fort St. John Fire Department, whose charity has also donated money to the Small family to help with their travel expenses since December. The fundraiser barbecue is taking place in the parking behind the credit union at 101st St. and 103rd Ave. until 2:00 p.m.