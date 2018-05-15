North Peace Cricket Foundation has no facilities to play on

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Cricket Foundation was set to start their season on Saturday but had one problem: no place to play.

Club President Joel David explained that with all of the summer sports going on there is no field the club can play on until the end of May or start of June.

The cricket season will last for two months in the summer and has had growing popularity. This season the foundation will add a fifth team to their league.

David hopes for the first game to be played by May 27th.

For more information and to sign up for the cricket season visit the Fort St. John Cricket Foundation Facebook page at:https://www.facebook.com/North-peace-Cricket-Foundation-NPCF-1753531598240769/