North Peace Gymnastics Association win 25 medals at meets last weekend

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association was in action last weekend competing at the Prince George Invitational as well as the Zone Eight Championship.

The club brought down a total of 24 gymnasts to the two meets and won a weekend total of nine gold medals, four silvers medals, 12 bronze medals and four trophies.

Advertisement

The level six gymnasts bought home two second place team awards, while the level three girls also brought home a second place team award. Taylor MacDonald was awarded the best floor routine out of any level six gymnasts.

Head Coach Mimi Lessard explained that she expected the success they had at the meet because the club always practices hard and work their buns off.

Up next for the club is a meet in Grand Prairie and after that is their second biggest meet of the year in Kelowna this June.