The North Peace Pride Video Dance Party will be held at the Fort St. John Curling Rink Saturday, June 2. The dance will get underway at 8 p.m.

There are only 70 tickets available for this event and are only $15 (plus fees) in advance or $20 at the door.

Get your tickets now at Systems Sound Source or online at Energetictickets.ca

This is a 19 plus event.