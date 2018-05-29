North Peace SPCA gets big donation from Driving Force and Browns Socialhouse

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two local businesses were at the North Peace SPCA Tuesday to present the branch with the proceeds of a fundraiser they held late last week.

Steve Pettifer, the Branch Manager of Driving Force in Fort St. John, said that the fundraiser was held last Friday. He said that Driving Force and Browns Socialhouse both teamed up for the event, which featured a barbecue with burgers by donation.

Pettifer said that in total, last Friday’s fundraiser brought in $2,214.20, along with eight large bags of dog food. He said that the two companies held the fundraiser to give back the local community, adding that the North Peace SPCA made perfect sense, since he is also the owner of two dogs that were rescued from animal shelters.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

Browns General Manager Vince Van Wieringen said the fundraiser was also close to his heart, since he is also a dog owner who has adopted from the SPCA. “I had a Lab/Rottweiler for 13 years, I got him from the Vernon SPCA back when he was eight weeks old.”

Lorena Steeves

Stephanie Ensz