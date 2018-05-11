Northeast B.C. sees unemployment rate climb above six percent

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. jumped 0.6 percent from March to April, and climbed to over six percent.

According to data released by Stats Canada on Friday, the unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. sat at 6.3 percent in April, up from 5.7 percent in March. Despite the increase in the increase in the unemployment rate for the fourth straight month, the region actually added roughly 100 full-time and 300 part-time jobs in April. The rate of employment in the region also increased for the fourth straight month to 68.6 percent, which is the highest rate of employment of all economic regions of B.C.

Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate was the third-highest of any region in B.C. The lowest rate of unemployment was recorded in the Lower Mainland where only 4.3 percent of the labour force was without work, while the next lowest rate on Vancouver Island was 5.2 percent. The highest unemployment rate in B.C last month was recorded on the North Coast, where 8.1 percent of the labour force lacked a job.

The unemployment rate across the province decreased for the first time in four months, to 4.9 percent. The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.2 percent last month.