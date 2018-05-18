Northern Classic Body Building Competition coming to Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 17th annual Northern Classic Body Building Competition is coming to Fort St. John this Saturday.

The Northern Classic is now a CPA regional event, which means that it will qualify five competitors for three different Canadian qualifiers.

Pre-judging for the event begins at 9:00 a.m. with the finals and awards starting at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the morning prejudging show cost $32.50, while tickets for the evening finals are $55.50.

To purchase tickets call “The Gym” at (250) 785-7939.

The event starts at the North Peace Cultural Centre at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.