North Peace athletes have strong showing at Northern Classic Body Building Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 17th annual Northern Classic Body Building Competition was in Fort St. John last Saturday and showcased a plethora of athletes.

The event included seven athletes from the North Peace Region, as well as three from Dawson Creek. Cenia Bock was the big winner from the Peace as she walked away with eight awards, as well she was given the most sportsmanlike award as voted on by her peers.

The results for the competition are below with North Peace athletes shown in bold:

Junior Novice Men’s Bodybuilding:

1st: Ryley Palfi

Master Men's Bodybuilding: 1st: Todd Hamilton

2nd: Matthew Johnson Men’s Open Bodybuilding Middleweight: 1st: Ryley Palfi Men’s Open Bodybuilding Light Heavyweight: 1st: Matthew Johnson Men’s Open Bodybuilding Super Heavyweight: 1st: Todd Hamilton Novice Men’s Classic Physique: 1st: Nik Southwell Junior Men’s Classic Physique: 1st: Ryley Palfi Masters Men’s Classic Physique 1st: Dean Brandt

2nd: Nik Southwell Open Men’s Classic Physique Short: 1st: Dean Brandt Open Men’s Classic Physique Tall: 1st: Roy Dong Soo

2nd: Ryley Palfi

3rd: Levi Grisewood

4th: Nik Southwell Novice Men’s Physique: 1st: Tarun Patel

2nd: Jeremy Patfield

3rd: Rob Prichard

4th: Nik Southwell

5th: Brendan Pyne Grandmaster Mens Physique: 1st: Rob Pritchard Masters Men’s Physique: 1st: Nik Southwell

2nd: Rick Palfi Men’s Physique Short: 1st: Dean Brandt Men’s Physique Medium: 1st: Tarun Patel

2nd: Inder Grewal

3rd: Lynden Zazelenchuk

4th: Jeremy Patfield

5th: Nik Southwell

6th: Rick Palfi Men’s Physique Tall: 1st: Gaven Gill

2nd: Peirce Obrycki

3rd:Rob Pritchard

4th: Carson Burdock

5th: Brendan Pyne Women’s Physique Open: 1st: Shawna Svisdahl

2nd: Chanelle Pringle Masters Novice Figure: 1st: Cenia Bock Novice Figure: 1st: Megan Csanyi

2nd: Melissa Griffin

3rd: Corina Betournay

4th: Cenia Bock Grandmasters Figure: 1st: Cenia Bock

2nd: Evelyn Pritchard Masters Figure: 1st: Nicole Morgan Open Figure Short: 1st: Megan Csanyi

2nd: Melissa Griffin

3rd: Evelyn Pritchard

4th: Shawna Svisdahl Open Figure Tall: 1st: Marina Crick

2nd: Nicole Morgan

3rd: Corina Betournay

4th: Cenia Bock Novice Masters Bikini: 1st: Cenia Bock Novice Bikini: 1st: Brianna Antypowich

2nd: Cenia Bock

3rd: Kristine Flemming Grandmasters Bikini: 1st: Cenia Bock Masters Bikini: 1st: Christina Cherban Open Bikini Short: 1st: Christina Cherban Open Bikini Medium: 1st: Brianna Antypowich

2nd: Marina Crick

3rd: Alesha Turnquist

4th: Cenia Bock Open Bikini Tall: 1st: Amy Rasmussen

2nd: Danielle O’Donnell

3rd: Sierra Browne

4th: Kristine Flemming

5th: Chanelle Pringle