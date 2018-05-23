North Peace athletes have strong showing at Northern Classic Body Building Competition

By
John Luke Kieper
-
Cenia Bock, Brianna antypowich, and Kristine Flemming. Photo by Twixpix Photography.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 17th annual Northern Classic Body Building Competition was in Fort St. John last Saturday and showcased a plethora of athletes.

The event included seven athletes from the North Peace Region, as well as three from Dawson Creek. Cenia Bock was the big winner from the Peace as she walked away with eight awards, as well she was given the most sportsmanlike award as voted on by her peers.

The results for the competition are below with North Peace athletes shown in bold:

Junior Novice Men’s Bodybuilding:

  •  1st: Ryley Palfi
Master Men’s Bodybuilding:

  • 1st: Todd Hamilton
  • 2nd: Matthew Johnson

Men’s Open Bodybuilding Middleweight:

  • 1st: Ryley Palfi

Men’s Open Bodybuilding Light Heavyweight:

  • 1st: Matthew Johnson

Men’s Open Bodybuilding Super Heavyweight:

  • 1st: Todd Hamilton

Novice Men’s Classic Physique:

  • 1st: Nik Southwell

Junior Men’s Classic Physique:

  • 1st: Ryley Palfi

Masters Men’s Classic Physique

  • 1st: Dean Brandt
  • 2nd: Nik Southwell

Open Men’s Classic Physique Short:

  • 1st: Dean Brandt

Open Men’s Classic Physique Tall:

  • 1st: Roy Dong Soo
  • 2nd: Ryley Palfi
  • 3rd: Levi Grisewood
  • 4th: Nik Southwell

Novice Men’s Physique:

  • 1st: Tarun Patel
  • 2nd: Jeremy Patfield
  • 3rd: Rob Prichard
  • 4th: Nik Southwell
  • 5th: Brendan Pyne

Grandmaster Mens Physique:

  • 1st: Rob Pritchard

Masters Men’s Physique:

  • 1st: Nik Southwell
  • 2nd: Rick Palfi

Men’s Physique Short:

  • 1st: Dean Brandt

Men’s Physique Medium:

  • 1st: Tarun Patel
  • 2nd: Inder Grewal
  • 3rd: Lynden Zazelenchuk
  • 4th: Jeremy Patfield
  • 5th: Nik Southwell
  • 6th: Rick Palfi

Men’s Physique Tall:

  • 1st: Gaven Gill
  • 2nd: Peirce Obrycki
  • 3rd:Rob Pritchard
  • 4th: Carson Burdock
  • 5th: Brendan Pyne

Women’s Physique Open:

  • 1st: Shawna Svisdahl
  • 2nd: Chanelle Pringle

Masters Novice Figure:

  • 1st: Cenia Bock

Novice Figure: 

  • 1st: Megan Csanyi
  • 2nd: Melissa Griffin
  • 3rd: Corina Betournay
  • 4th: Cenia Bock

Grandmasters Figure:

  • 1st: Cenia Bock
  • 2nd: Evelyn Pritchard

Masters Figure:

  • 1st: Nicole Morgan

Open Figure Short:

  • 1st: Megan Csanyi
  • 2nd: Melissa Griffin
  • 3rd: Evelyn Pritchard
  • 4th: Shawna Svisdahl

Open Figure Tall:

  • 1st: Marina Crick
  • 2nd: Nicole Morgan
  • 3rd: Corina Betournay
  • 4th: Cenia Bock

Novice Masters Bikini:

  • 1st: Cenia Bock

Novice Bikini:

  • 1st: Brianna Antypowich
  • 2nd: Cenia Bock
  • 3rd: Kristine Flemming

Grandmasters Bikini:

  • 1st: Cenia Bock

Masters Bikini:

  • 1st: Christina Cherban

Open Bikini Short:

  • 1st: Christina Cherban

Open Bikini Medium:

  • 1st: Brianna Antypowich
  • 2nd: Marina Crick
  • 3rd: Alesha Turnquist
  • 4th: Cenia Bock

Open Bikini Tall:

  • 1st: Amy Rasmussen
  • 2nd: Danielle O’Donnell
  • 3rd: Sierra Browne
  • 4th: Kristine Flemming
  • 5th: Chanelle Pringle
