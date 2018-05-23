North Peace athletes have strong showing at Northern Classic Body Building Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 17th annual Northern Classic Body Building Competition was in Fort St. John last Saturday and showcased a plethora of athletes.
The event included seven athletes from the North Peace Region, as well as three from Dawson Creek. Cenia Bock was the big winner from the Peace as she walked away with eight awards, as well she was given the most sportsmanlike award as voted on by her peers.
The results for the competition are below with North Peace athletes shown in bold:
Junior Novice Men’s Bodybuilding:
- 1st: Ryley Palfi
Master Men’s Bodybuilding:
- 1st: Todd Hamilton
- 2nd: Matthew Johnson
Men’s Open Bodybuilding Middleweight:
- 1st: Ryley Palfi
Men’s Open Bodybuilding Light Heavyweight:
- 1st: Matthew Johnson
Men’s Open Bodybuilding Super Heavyweight:
- 1st: Todd Hamilton
Novice Men’s Classic Physique:
- 1st: Nik Southwell
Junior Men’s Classic Physique:
- 1st: Ryley Palfi
Masters Men’s Classic Physique
- 1st: Dean Brandt
- 2nd: Nik Southwell
Open Men’s Classic Physique Short:
- 1st: Dean Brandt
Open Men’s Classic Physique Tall:
- 1st: Roy Dong Soo
- 2nd: Ryley Palfi
- 3rd: Levi Grisewood
- 4th: Nik Southwell
Novice Men’s Physique:
- 1st: Tarun Patel
- 2nd: Jeremy Patfield
- 3rd: Rob Prichard
- 4th: Nik Southwell
- 5th: Brendan Pyne
Grandmaster Mens Physique:
- 1st: Rob Pritchard
Masters Men’s Physique:
- 1st: Nik Southwell
- 2nd: Rick Palfi
Men’s Physique Short:
- 1st: Dean Brandt
Men’s Physique Medium:
- 1st: Tarun Patel
- 2nd: Inder Grewal
- 3rd: Lynden Zazelenchuk
- 4th: Jeremy Patfield
- 5th: Nik Southwell
- 6th: Rick Palfi
Men’s Physique Tall:
- 1st: Gaven Gill
- 2nd: Peirce Obrycki
- 3rd:Rob Pritchard
- 4th: Carson Burdock
- 5th: Brendan Pyne
Women’s Physique Open:
- 1st: Shawna Svisdahl
- 2nd: Chanelle Pringle
Masters Novice Figure:
- 1st: Cenia Bock
Novice Figure:
- 1st: Megan Csanyi
- 2nd: Melissa Griffin
- 3rd: Corina Betournay
- 4th: Cenia Bock
Grandmasters Figure:
- 1st: Cenia Bock
- 2nd: Evelyn Pritchard
Masters Figure:
- 1st: Nicole Morgan
Open Figure Short:
- 1st: Megan Csanyi
- 2nd: Melissa Griffin
- 3rd: Evelyn Pritchard
- 4th: Shawna Svisdahl
Open Figure Tall:
- 1st: Marina Crick
- 2nd: Nicole Morgan
- 3rd: Corina Betournay
- 4th: Cenia Bock
Novice Masters Bikini:
- 1st: Cenia Bock
Novice Bikini:
- 1st: Brianna Antypowich
- 2nd: Cenia Bock
- 3rd: Kristine Flemming
Grandmasters Bikini:
- 1st: Cenia Bock
Masters Bikini:
- 1st: Christina Cherban
Open Bikini Short:
- 1st: Christina Cherban
Open Bikini Medium:
- 1st: Brianna Antypowich
- 2nd: Marina Crick
- 3rd: Alesha Turnquist
- 4th: Cenia Bock
Open Bikini Tall:
- 1st: Amy Rasmussen
- 2nd: Danielle O’Donnell
- 3rd: Sierra Browne
- 4th: Kristine Flemming
- 5th: Chanelle Pringle