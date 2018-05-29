Northern Metalic donates $10k to Seniors Housing Society

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Metalic Sales in Fort St. John made a big donation to the North Peace Seniors Housing Society late last week.

Northern Metalic’s Fort St. John Marketing Coordinator Greg Armstrong said that the company holds a tent event every year during the first weekend in June. He said that as part of the kick-off to the event, Northern Metalic made the $10,000 donation to the Seniors Housing Society, to whom they’ve also donated funds to in the past.

Armstrong said that the Housing Society will be putting the funds towards the installation of a new elevator in one of its four buildings.

Armstrong said that during the tent event on June 9th, Northern Metallic will also be holding a fundraiser that will include a bouncy castle and barbecue for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.