Northern Rockies gearing up to host NCLGA Annual General Meeting next week

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says it is gearing up to host the 2018 North Central Local Government Association’s Annual General Meeting and Convention.

The NCLGA, as the advocacy body for all local government officials in north central BC, has been “the Elected Voice of North & Central British Columbia” for 63 years. Members include cities, towns, Aboriginal communities, villages and regional districts.

“As a non-partisan, non-profit association, we work specifically for the benefit of our members – communities whose voices are often left unheard because of their size or location,” said NCLGA president Shaely Wilbur, who is also a councillor for the City of Dawson Creek.

The Northern Rockies Regional Council said it was delighted at the chance to host 180 delegates from 41 member local governments when it bid to host the AGM last year. “The Road Ahead” is the theme for this year’s convention, signifying the growing amount of planning that local governments are undertaking, as they strive to become more efficient and responsive to the public.

From May 7th – 10th, attendees will participate in tours such as “the Alaska Highway Experience” and “the Innovative Agriculture Tour”. The Fort Nelson First Nation will also be hosting and coordinating the “First Nations Cultural Experience”, where participants will be introduced to a way of life that is specific to this region’s indigenous peoples.

Among the major topics due to be discussed at this year’s NCLGA meeting are: asset management, emergency management, the possibilities of tech and innovation, and the legalization of cannabis.

“Hosting the NCLGA AGM is a welcome occasion to showcase the Northern Rockies and all that we have to offer, in our world-class recreation centre, and I’d like to give a warm welcome to everyone attending” said mayor Bill Streeper.