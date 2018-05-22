Northern Strikers taste silver at Slurpee Cup

Advertisement

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U-18 girls were in action this past weekend at the Slurpee Cup in Kamloops.

The teams first game was a 2-2 tie against the Comox Valley Thunder, second was a 4-1 loss to the Nelson Selects, third was a 3-2 loss to the Kamloops Blaze, and the fourth was a 2-0 loss to the Calgary Blizzard.

The team fell just short of drinking from the cup as the girls finished with a silver medal in their pool.

Maelynne Wan, Alyssa Orser, Jaime McPherson, and Jayd Gorsic were all awarded MVP’s in the tournament.



The next tournament for the girls will be in Kelowna on the Canada Day long weekend.