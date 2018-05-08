NPSS badminton compete at Northern Zones

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School badminton team was in action this weekend playing in the Northern Zones at Duchess Park Secondary School in Prince George.

The team won all three of the opening games, but missed the critical round of games due to their team not having their full roster at the tournament.

Advertisement

The NPSS track and field team was also in action as they held their first practice meet at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. The meet included schools from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek area.

The meet was held to prepare the students for their upcoming zones meet on May 15th in Quesnel.