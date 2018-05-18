NPSS dominates Northern Zones

Advertisement

QUESNEL, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Track and Field team dominated this weekend at the Northern Zones in Quesnel.

NPSS brought down nine senior boys as well as one senior girl for the competition and finished first place, more then doubling the second place teams total points.

The senior boys swept the podium in the 100 Metre dash and finished first and second in the 200 Metre.

Kenzie Chilcott, the lone girl competing for NPSS, qualified for 1500 Metre Provincials and 800 Metre Provincials. Chilcott was eight seconds off the Northern Zones 800 Metre record.

“She’s a great runner, she’s a real pleasure to have, she’s coachable.” NPSS Track and Field Head Coach Rebecca Pim said. “Next year were gonna focus on track a little earlier because she is real driven and she wants to get that record.”

NPSS qualified for provincials in Boys 100 Metre, Boys 200 Metre, Girls 800 Metre, Girls 1500 Metre, the Boys Four by 100 Meter Relay, and the Boys Four by 400 Metre Relay.

Provincials are set for May 31st to June 2nd in Langley.