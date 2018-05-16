NPSS senior girls soccer goes undefeated at zones

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPSS seniors girls soccer team was in action last weekend, this time participating at the zone tournament in Prince George.

The team went 3-0 on the weekend to win the zone championship for the second straight year and will now advance to AAA provincials.

The team played their first game against Prince George Secondary where they put on an 11-1 beat down, their teams second game was a 9-0 win over Correlieu Secondary School, and in the finals they matched up with Prince George Secondary again and won 6-0.

NPSS only gave up one goal all tournament thanks to strong defense from the team and solid goalkeeping from Alyssa Orser and Rachelle Mackey.

Provincials are slated for May 29th-June 1st in Vancouver.