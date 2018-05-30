NPSS Mascot contest ends June 5th

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School is urging the public to help them find a new school mascot.

After many years of faithful service Ookapik and Oscar are leaving the gym for a well deserved retirement. The mascots’ retirement leaves a hole in the position that NPSS hopes residents of the Peace Region can fill.

NPSS is asking that residents fill out a survey giving their opinion on who, or what, the new school mascot should be.

The survey can be found here:https://goo.gl/forms/VGxCD2EHB7rFPPbG3

Rules for the contest are listed below:

The name must be tasteful and appropriate for all audiences

The name needs to work as a symbol from our Northern Community

The mascot and name needs to be a readily identifiable character and must also not overlap other local school mascots.

Contest entries will be evaluated by NPSS’s three panel administration with the winner being awarded an authentic NPSS Spirit Wear hooded sweatshirt.

The contest ends June 5th, so NPSS is urging residents to fill out their survey as soon as possible.