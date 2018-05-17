NPSS Roughnecks fall to PWA

Advertisement

GRAND PRAIRIE, AB – The North Peace Secondary School Roughnecks rugby team was in action last week in Grand Praire.

The Roughnecks put forth a valiant effort but would go on to lose 17-12 against Peace Wapiti Academy. The game was played 12-aside rather then the usual 15 as PWA only had ten players show up. NPSS had to lend PWA three players to make the game even happen.

NPSS has to win their next game against Charles Spencer on May 16th if they have any hopes of making the playoffs.

The game against Charles Spencer starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Upper NPSS field.