NPSS seeking publics help in choosing new mascot

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School is having a contest for residents of the Peace Region region to find them a new school mascot.

After many years of faithful service the Ookapik and Oscar are hang up their pompoms for a well deserved retirement. The mascots’ retirement leaves a hole in the position that NPSS hopes residents of the Peace Region can fill.

NPSS is asking that residents fill out a survey giving their opinion on what or who the new school mascot should be.

The survey can be found on the NPSS website at: http://www.npss.prn.bc.ca/?page_id=4369

Rules for the contest are listed below:

The name must be tasteful and appropriate for all audiences

The name needs to work as a symbol from our Northern Community

The mascot and name needs to be a readily identifiable character and must also not overlap other local school mascots.

Contest entries will be evaluated by NPSS’s three panel administration with the winner being awarded an authentic NPSS Spirit Wear hooded sweatshirt.

All entries for the contest must be filled out by June 5th at 12:00 a.m.