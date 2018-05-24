Numerous temperature records broken across the Peace Region Wednesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The hot and sunny weather saw a number of temperature records broken across Northeast B.C. on Wednesday.

Fort St. John broke the all-time high temperature record for May 23rd that has stood for over 50 years. Yesterday’s high of 27.9 degrees broke the previous high temperature of 25.6 degrees, which was set in 1961.

Dawson Creek and Chetwynd also narrowly set new high temperature records that were previously set in 2015. The high of 29.3 degrees recorded at the Dawson Creek Airport beat the previous daytime high of 29.1 degrees, while Chetwynd’s high of 28.0 degrees was 0.2 degrees higher than the previous record.

Grande Prairie also broke a high temperature record Wednesday, beating the previous daytime high of 29.4 degrees that had stood for 60 years. Yesterday’s high in the Swan City was 29.6 degrees.

Things also heated up on the other side of the Rockies Wedesday, as Mackenzie’s daytime high of 27.4 degrees was three whole degrees higher than the previous record, which was also set in 2015.