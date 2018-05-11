Officials urging residents use caution with campfires this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials in both B.C. and Alberta are urging members of the public to use caution with any campfires and to adhere to any fire bans as a ridge of high pressure is forecast to bring hot, dry temperatures to the Peace Region.

Fire Information Officers Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre said that conditions in Northeast B.C. are starting to dry out because of the lack of rain that the rest of the Southern Interior has experienced this week. Reynolds is reminding residents that Category Two fires, fireworks, and burning barrels are currently banned in all of Northeast B.C., and that anyone present near a campfire that is larger than a half-metre in dimension would be liable to get a fine of over $1,000.

Reynolds said that currently, there are only two fires burning in Northeast B.C. On Wednesday, crews discovered a 530-hectare fire located near the south end of Northern Rockies Provincial Park. She said that the cause of that fire is currently under investigation, and that the fire is not threatening any property.

Reynolds explained that crews will simply be monitoring the fire for the time being, with suppression to take place only if property becomes threatened. Another 6.8-hectare fire is currently burning near Fort Ware at the north end of Williston Lake.

Officials in the Alberta Peace have also issued a fire advisory due to the dry and windy conditions.