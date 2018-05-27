Officials working on a plan to accept donations after Ridgeview Apartment fire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Residents have already started to ask how they can help those affected by the fire at the Ridgeview Apartments Saturday night.

At this time, there is no official way to make donations, but that is being worked on. According to officials with the Emergency Social Services have said they are working on a plan with the Fort St. John Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

Once the details of the plan have been ironed out, officials will share how you can donate. There is also a Facebook page that has been set up to help those affected by the fire. You can find the page here.

If you are a resident of that apartment building, make sure you contact your property manager to received help from the Provincial Government and the City of Fort St. John.

A fire broke out at around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Ridgeview Village Apartments on 86 street. The official cause is not known at this time, but eyewitnesses suggest it started on a balcony of one apartment building.

If you have any pictures, video or information you’d like to share with us about the fire, email news@moosefm.ca