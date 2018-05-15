Part of 100 street is closed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has closed 100 street from 99 avenue to 100 avenue.

The small section of 100 street has been closed to allow space for the City to re-pave the section of the road that was dug up last week due to a water main leak.

Thursday afternoon a water main broke causing the area to be closed. The road was closed until emergency repairs had been completed.

While this section of 100 street is closed, motorists should use alternate routes of travel.

We will post an update when the City completes the project.