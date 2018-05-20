Patient transferred to Fort Nelson Hospital after airplane crash

Adam Reaburn
A photo of the crash site 20 nautical miles northeast of Laird River. - Maritime Forces Pacific
FORT NELSON, B.C. – CHEK-TV in Victoria is reporting that Comox’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was called out to help with a small plane crash near Liard River in the Yukon.

The crash happened 20 nautical miles northeast of Liard River in the Yukon, near the B.C. – Yukon Border.

Search and rescue crews were sent out Friday evening and were able to rescue the pilot and stabilize the patient.  The patient was then transported to Fort Nelson for further care.

Rescue crews were dispatched out of Victoria after the Cessna 206’s emergency locator signal was received.

