Peace Country River Rats Hosting Mother’s Day Dance

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Peace Country River Rats are hosting a Mother’s Day Dance this Saturday at the Taylor Hall.

The dance is being held as a fundraiser to raise money for a new playground to be built beside the new pavilion at Peace Island Park. The event will include dinner, dancing, a live auction, and entertainment provided by the Montney Coulees.

Advertisement

Some of the prizes in the auction this year are a rifle, a BBQ, a skunk hat, Dawson Creek VIP rodeo packages, two Alabama Concert Tickets, a meal and hotel package, a Sturgeon fishing trip for four, a Pokiak plastic fuel jugs, and a backyard theatre system.

According to Jason Palfey of the River Rats the event has sold around 140 tickets thus far and he hopes to still sell even more.

Tickets for the event cost $75 each or $500 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets to the event contact Jason Palfy at 250-262-1290.

The event is set to start at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.