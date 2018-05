Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Peace Country River Rats held their annual Mother’s Day Dinner and Dance fundraiser two weeks ago.

The River Rats raised a total of $26,000 to put towards a new playground at the Peace Island Park Pavilion.

The event, which sold over 140 tickets, included dinner, dancing, a live auction, and entertainment performed by the Montney Coulees.

