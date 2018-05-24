Peace Fusion Dance Company win awards in Red Deer

Advertisement

RED DEER, B.C. – The Peace Fusion Dance Company’s senior girls travelled to Red Deer last weekend where they competed in the “Candance” competition.

The girls came first, second, and third place in the Senior Small group for their Contemporary, Lyrical and Jazz dances respectively. They achieved highest mark in their genre for Ballet and Lyrical dances and came third place overall for Lyrical at the Diamond Dance Off.

Red Deer was the sixth and final competition of Peace Fusion’s season.

Auditions for next seasons junior and senior girls teams will be june 23rd and 24th.