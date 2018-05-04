Peace Region McDonalds raise over $17,000 on McHappy Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The McDonalds restaurants in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek saw the franchises break several sales records during McHappy Day on Wednesday.

According to Joanne Kitney with McDonalds Community Relations, the two franchises in the BC Peace Region raise roughly $10,000 during last year’s McHappy Day. Though she did not have a final tally, Kitney said this year that number totalled over $17,000.

Advertisement

She said that the event had a huge turnout both from customers and from local delegates, including from the City of Fort St. John, the local RCMP detachment and fire department, the Child Development Centre, and Royal Bank.

Kitney said that of the money raised, $8,600 will be going toward the Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities, while the Child Development Centres in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek will each get $4,300.