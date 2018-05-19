Peace River Regional District releases Chief Administration Officer

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District Board has released Chief Administration Officer Chris Cvik.

In a one-line statement posted on their website on Friday, the PRRD said they released their CAO without caused on May 18, 2018.

Cvik was hired by the District in 2014 to replace Fred Banham who retired that same year.

In a press release in 2014, the District said Cvik brought 20 plus years of progressive

experience in both the private sector and senior levels of Local Government.