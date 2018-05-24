Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Zone Theatre Festival starts today at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The festival runs until Saturday and will feature a different play each day. Shows starts at 7:30 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m.

Tonights show is “Stop Saying Nothing”, which is a collection about bullying presented by North Peace Secondary School.

Friday’s show is Blackbird, which is a heavy drama about two people who had a very unconventional affair when they were young. The Stage North Theatre Society presented this show back on May 10th, which means residents who didn’t get the chance to see this two weeks ago will have a second chance to witness the drama.

Saturday’s show is Mary’s Wedding, which takes place the night before Mary’s Wedding in 1920. The play journeys through Mary’s dream, her past, and the moment she meets her first love Charlie before he volunteers for World War One. Charlie’s side of the story takes place in the trenches along side his mentor and sergeant. The play is as much about history as it is about romance.

Tickets for the event cost $25 to see all three shows, or $10 for individual shows.

Residents can purchased tickets at the North Peace Cultural Centre.