Photos and Video from the Ridgeview Apartment Fire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fire started at around 11 p.m. Saturday night and affected the top storey of the apartment building.

No one was injured in the fire, but all the residents were evacuated. The official cause is not known at this time, but eyewitnesses suggest it started on a balcony of one apartment building.

Below are videos and photographs of the fire submitted to Energeticcity.ca/Moose FM.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

If you have anything to share with us about the fire, email news@moosefm.ca

1 of 12