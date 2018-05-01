Police launching province-wide enforcement blitz against speeding today

VANCOUVER, B.C. — ICBC announced today that it and police departments across the province will be launching an enforcement campaign against speeders this month.

ICBC says high-risk driving behaviours like speeding, increase your chances of crashing. In 2016 alone, there were 330,000 crashes in B.C. – that’s 900 crashes per day. Between 2012 and 2016, an average of 23 people were killed every year in North Central B.C. from crashes involving high-risk driving.

ICBC says the costs of those claims are ballooning and injury claims costs alone are now close to $3 billion a year. The insurance company, along with police and the provincial government are tackling the issue through ongoing road safety, including the month-long campaign urging drivers to slow down. Police will be targeting speeders during the month of May, including a province-wide enforcement blitz on May 19.

“We’re at a point today where the number of crashes across our province, and the number of claims we’re receiving, are growing by the thousands every year,” said ICBC’s acting vice-president responsible for road safety, Lindsay Matthews. “We can all do our part by slowing down to make roads safer and save lives.”

ICBC will be working with Speed Watch volunteers, who will also be set up in B.C. communities to encourage drivers to slow down.