Police nab suspected impaired driver near Christian Life School after single-vehicle crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One person could be facing charges of impaired driving after fleeing the scene of a crash on the city’s north side early Tuesday morning.

According to Staff Sergeant Steve Perret with the Fort St. John RCMP, officers were called to a report of a Ford Focus leaving the area near Northern Lights College at around 1:00 a.m. Officers discovered that the abandoned vehicle after it had been involved in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 114a Ave. and 93rd St.

S/Sgt. Perret said that police located the four occupants of the vehicle on 112th Ave. near 90th St., and took the person suspected as being the driver into custody to provide breath samples at the detachment. He added that no one was injured in the collision, and the RCMP’s investigation is currently ongoing, though he said police will be recommending a number of charges relating to the collision, including a charge of driving over the legal limit.