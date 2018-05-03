Police seeking public’s assistance in search for missing Fort St. John woman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Fort St. John woman.

44-year-old Christina Lynne Summers was last seen on April 17th at the Petro-Canada gas station on the Alaska Road in Fort St. John.

Advertisement

Police are hoping to speak to Christina to confirm her safety as all attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful thus far. In an effort to locate Christina police released a photo from a gas station surveillance camera where she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Christina’s whereabout are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.