Pride Society gearing up for third Pride Walk in Fort St. John next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Pride Society is gearing up to host the third annual Pride Walk in Fort St. John in early June, which organizers say should be the biggest edition of the event thus far.

Society spokesperson Lyle Goldie said that the Society has seen some changes in the last year, after getting a new President and Vice-President last fall. Goldie said that this year’s iteration fo the Pride Walk will be the longest since the inaugural Pride Walk began at City Hall in 2016.

Goldie said that the Pride Walk, which is taking place on the afternoon of June 2nd, will start at WI Centennial Park across from CM Finch Elementary School. participants were originally going to be walking to Ecole Central Elementary, since Centennial Park was due to be closed for renovations. Now however, the Pride Walk will actually be concluding at Centennial Park – the same location as in 2016 – since the renovations in the park aren’t set to begin until later in June.

Goldie said that the Society is hopeful that this year’s Pride Walk will see even more participants than the past years, since word of the event is reaching more residents. He said that festivities are planned in Centennial Park after the walk, including dancers, singers, food, and refreshments.

The City of Fort St. John will also be getting involved, after council voted in favour of proclaiming the week of May 28th – June 2nd as Pride Week in Fort St. John.

The Pride Walk will be starting at WI Centennial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 2nd. For more information, contact the North Peace Pride Society via their Facebook page.