FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Project Heavy Duty starts today for the students of North Peace Secondary School.

The program is in its 17th year and gives students the opportunity to practice with heavy equipment that is used on oil fields as well as in forestry.

Project Heavy Duty Organizer Richard Koop explained that the program aims to give students experience in camp work to see if thats something they would be interested in pursuing after high school.

Students work one on one with experienced machine operators and learn to use equipment like bulldozers, rock trucks, raiders, and excavators. The equipment used is donated from businesses all across the North Peace in hopes of training the next generation of workers.

The program starts at 7:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. everyday until June 3rd.

If residents want to check out Project Heavy Duty they can visit the student’s work site located next to the Rona.